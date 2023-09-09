Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (73-70) and St. Louis Cardinals (62-79) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 11-9 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on September 9.

The Cardinals will call on Zack Thompson (4-5) against the Reds and Carson Spiers.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 11, Cardinals 10.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Cardinals have won 31 out of the 68 games, or 45.6%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis is 25-27 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 650 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule