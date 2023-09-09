The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) play the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Texas matchup.

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Alabama vs. Texas Betting Trends

Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Texas has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Alabama & Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Texas To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 To Win the Big 12 -110 Bet $110 to win $100

