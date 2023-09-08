On Friday, Willson Contreras (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .254.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 72nd in slugging.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (67 of 115), with multiple hits 29 times (25.2%).

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (10.4%).

He has scored in 40 of 115 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .260 AVG .248 .345 OBP .350 .445 SLG .446 21 XBH 22 8 HR 9 26 RBI 32 51/21 K/BB 57/25 5 SB 1

