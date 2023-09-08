The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .241 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

O'Neill enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with two homers.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 41 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (14.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.2% of his games this season, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .245 AVG .236 .336 OBP .302 .473 SLG .377 13 XBH 9 6 HR 3 10 RBI 11 31/15 K/BB 32/10 2 SB 3

