Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .515 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on September 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Braves.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .242 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 62 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

O'Neill has driven in a run in 14 games this season (22.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .245 AVG .238 .336 OBP .306 .473 SLG .386 13 XBH 9 6 HR 3 10 RBI 11 31/15 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings