Is Trevon Wesco a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Tennessee Titans TE's 2023 fantasy outlook.

Is Wesco on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Trevon Wesco Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.60 10.90 - Overall Rank 460 524 962 Position Rank 86 100 139

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Trevon Wesco 2022 Stats

Wesco piled up 26 receiving yards on two catches last year. He put up 1.5 yards per game (on four targets).

In his best game last season, Wesco picked up 2.3 fantasy points -- via one reception, 23 yards. That was in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Rep Wesco and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trevon Wesco 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Giants 2.3 2 1 23 0 Week 10 Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.3 1 1 3 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.