In the Week 1 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, will Skyy Moore get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

A year ago Moore hauled in 22 passes en route to 250 yards.

Moore, in 14 games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Skyy Moore Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 4 2 31 0 Week 5 Raiders 3 2 15 0 Week 6 Bills 3 1 24 0 Week 7 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Chargers 6 5 63 0 Week 12 Rams 6 5 36 0 Week 13 @Bengals 0 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 2 1 7 0 Week 15 @Texans 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 1 1 5 0 Week 17 Broncos 4 3 33 0 Divisional Jaguars 1 1 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 7 3 13 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 1 4 1

