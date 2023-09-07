The Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions are slated to play in a Week 1 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Will Richie James Jr. find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

James reeled in 57 balls for 569 yards and four touchdowns last year. He picked up 37.9 yards per game, on 70 total targets.

James had a receiving touchdown in four of 14 games last season, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Richie James Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 6 5 59 0 Week 2 Panthers 6 5 51 0 Week 3 Cowboys 5 4 36 0 Week 4 Bears 3 1 9 0 Week 5 @Packers 2 2 16 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 2 18 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 2 1 2 0 Week 11 Lions 3 3 48 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 5 41 1 Week 13 Commanders 3 3 20 0 Week 14 Eagles 9 7 61 1 Week 15 @Commanders 5 4 42 0 Week 16 @Vikings 11 8 90 0 Week 17 Colts 7 7 76 1 Wild Card @Vikings 6 4 31 0 Divisional @Eagles 10 7 51 0

