The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) host the FCS Murray State Racers on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cardinals are heavily favored, by 43.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Murray State matchup.

Murray State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Murray State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

