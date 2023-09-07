The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) are heavily favored by 42.5 points over the FCS Murray State Racers on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The point total is set at 55.5 for the game.

Louisville is putting up 39.0 points per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and ranks 100th on the other side of the ball with 34.0 points allowed per game. Things have been positive for Murray State on both offense and defense, as it is averaging 41.0 points per game (19th-best) and ceding just 10.0 points per game (13th-best).

Murray State vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Louisville vs Murray State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -42.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

Murray State had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

Murray State games hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Murray State was an underdog nine times last season and won once.

Murray State had a record of , a 18.2% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by or more by bookmakers last season.

Murray State Stats Leaders

Last season Taylor Shields caught 22 balls on 35 targets for 460 yards and five touchdowns.

As part of the running game, DaMonta Witherspoon scampered for 580 yards and one touchdown on 4.0 YPC.

Cortezz Jones scampered for 369 yards (33.5 yards per game) and three TDs.

As an important contributor in the passing game, DeQuan Dallas compiled 434 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 40 catches.

On defense Cade Shupperd, who was on the field for 11 games, delivered three tackles and five sacks.

Quinaz Turner accumulated four interceptions in 11 games.

Cam Brown amassed one interception to go along with three tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 11 games.

An important contributor on defense, Lawaun Powell had three tackles and three sacks.

