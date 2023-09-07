After amassing 43.5 fantasy points last season (102nd among WRs), Justin Watson has an ADP of 631st overall (176th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Justin Watson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 43.50 25.96 - Overall Rank 261 362 631 Position Rank 103 134 176

Justin Watson 2022 Stats

On 34 targets, Watson piled up 315 receiving yards on 15 catches with two TDs last year, averaging 18.5 yards per game.

Watson picked up 11.0 fantasy points -- two catches, 50 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his best game last year.

Justin Watson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 11.0 2 2 50 1 Week 3 @Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 6 Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 6.4 2 1 4 1 Week 9 Titans 3.7 5 2 37 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 11 @Chargers 6.7 4 3 67 0 Week 12 Rams 2.6 2 2 26 0 Week 13 @Bengals 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 14 @Broncos 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 2.7 2 1 27 0 Week 18 @Raiders 6.7 2 1 67 0 Divisional Jaguars 1.2 1 1 12 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1.8 2 2 18 0

