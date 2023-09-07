Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 1?
Should you wager on Isiah Pacheco getting into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Think Pacheco will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)
- On the ground last season, Pacheco was a force, scoring five rushing TDs and picking up 48.8 yards per game.
- He rushed for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.
Isiah Pacheco Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|12
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|11
|63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|2
|9
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|8
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|5
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|16
|82
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|15
|107
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|22
|69
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|14
|66
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|13
|70
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|15
|86
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|14
|58
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|9
|31
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|8
|64
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|12
|95
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|10
|26
|0
|5
|59
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|15
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
Rep Isiah Pacheco with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.