Isiah Pacheco, who is currently the 22nd running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (65th overall), tallied 122.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 29th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Kansas City Chiefs RB.

Isiah Pacheco Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 122.00 150.50 - Overall Rank 102 67 65 Position Rank 31 25 22

Isiah Pacheco 2022 Stats

Pacheco took 170 attempts for 830 yards rushing a season ago (48.8 per game) and scored five TDs.

In his best performance last season, Pacheco finished with 14.6 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Isiah Pacheco 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 12.2 12 62 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 0.6 2 6 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 0.9 3 9 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 6.3 11 63 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Bills 1.8 2 9 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 4.3 8 43 0 0 Week 9 Titans 0.9 5 5 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 6.2 16 82 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 10.7 15 107 0 0 Week 12 Rams 14.6 22 69 1 0 Week 13 @Bengals 14.2 14 66 1 0 Week 14 @Broncos 9.3 13 70 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 7.7 15 86 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 9.0 14 58 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 10.9 9 31 1 0 Week 18 @Raiders 12.4 8 64 1 0 Divisional Jaguars 10.1 12 95 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 8.5 10 26 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 13.6 15 76 1 0

