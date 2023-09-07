After amassing 15.0 fantasy points last season (91st among RBs), Hassan Haskins has an ADP of 291st overall (73rd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Hassan Haskins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 15.00 30.96 - Overall Rank 375 335 291 Position Rank 85 95 73

Hassan Haskins 2022 Stats

Haskins ran for 93 yards on the ground last season.

In his best game last season -- Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Haskins accumulated 5.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 40 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Haskins accumulated 0.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 0 carries, 0 yards.

Hassan Haskins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 @Bills 3.7 9 37 0 0 Week 7 Colts 0.5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.7 1 5 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 1.5 1 8 0 0 Week 16 Texans 1.7 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 5.3 12 40 0 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 1.6 2 3 0 0

