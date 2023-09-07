After racking up 269.8 fantasy points last season (second among RBs), Derrick Henry has an ADP of 12th overall (fifth at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Derrick Henry Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 269.76 219.52 - Overall Rank 14 25 12 Position Rank 3 2 5

Derrick Henry 2022 Stats

Henry rushed for 1,538 yards on 349 carries, good for 90.5 rushing yards per game, and scored 13 TDs a year ago. He also averaged 23.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 398 yards.

In his best performance last year, Henry finished with 34.8 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 8 versus the Houston Texans.

In Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Henry posted a season-low 3.8 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 11 carries, 30 yards.

Derrick Henry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Giants 8.2 21 82 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 8.5 13 25 1 0 Week 3 Raiders 20.3 20 85 1 0 Week 4 @Colts 20.7 22 114 1 0 Week 5 @Commanders 25.2 28 102 2 0 Week 7 Colts 13.8 30 128 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 34.8 32 219 2 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 23.5 17 115 2 0 Week 10 Broncos 6.7 19 53 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 23.4 28 87 1 0 Week 12 Bengals 11.7 17 38 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 3.8 11 30 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 17.5 17 121 1 0 Week 15 @Chargers 22.3 21 104 1 0 Week 16 Texans 16.6 23 126 1 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 12.8 30 109 0 0

