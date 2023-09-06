Paul Goldschmidt vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- batting .243 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- In 65.7% of his games this year (88 of 134), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (34.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 18 games this season (13.4%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|64
|.277
|AVG
|.274
|.385
|OBP
|.344
|.462
|SLG
|.440
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|34
|80/46
|K/BB
|57/27
|6
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Strider (16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.