How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Matt Olson and Paul Goldschmidt will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 190 home runs.
- St. Louis is ninth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 625 (4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .328.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.450 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (5-1) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.
- Hudson has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Mitch Keller
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|9/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Johan Oviedo
|9/5/2023
|Braves
|W 10-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Mike Soroka
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Brandon Williamson
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Grayson Rodriguez
