The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .232 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 39 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has homered in eight games this year (13.1%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 21.3% of his games this year, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Braves

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .245 AVG .216 .336 OBP .290 .473 SLG .340 13 XBH 8 6 HR 2 10 RBI 9 31/15 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings