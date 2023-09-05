On Tuesday, Tommy Edman (coming off going 1-for-2) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks while batting .246.

Edman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .462 with one homer during his last outings.

Edman has picked up a hit in 65 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.5% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 49 .264 AVG .224 .320 OBP .297 .396 SLG .437 14 XBH 23 6 HR 6 27 RBI 14 34/14 K/BB 33/17 15 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings