Oddsmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nolan Arenado and others when the Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 137 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.321/.482 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 72 walks and 70 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .274/.363/.451 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs, 71 walks and 85 RBI (184 total hits). He has swiped 63 bases.

He's slashing .335/.416/.578 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 44 home runs, 87 walks and 113 RBI (137 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .266/.373/.581 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

