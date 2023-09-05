The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado hit the field at Truist Park against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +165 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest is set at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -200 +165 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (42.1%) in those games.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +165 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 64 of its 134 games with a total.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 28-38 27-21 32-56 44-57 15-20

