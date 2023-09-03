Paul Goldschmidt vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 87 of 132 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 45 times (34.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (32.6%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (15.9%).
- He has scored in 57 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|63
|.280
|AVG
|.271
|.385
|OBP
|.339
|.467
|SLG
|.439
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|33
|78/44
|K/BB
|55/26
|6
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 147 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went nine scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
