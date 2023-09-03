The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.065 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .230 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (18.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .274 AVG .188 .360 OBP .278 .543 SLG .385 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 44 RBI 24 69/24 K/BB 70/23 4 SB 3

