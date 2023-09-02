The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) host the South Florida Bulls (0-0) at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On offense, Western Kentucky was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by compiling 497.5 yards per game. It ranked 73rd on defense (383.9 yards allowed per game). Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked fourth-worst in the FBS last season (41.2 points allowed per game), South Florida played better on offense, ranking 68th in the FBS by putting up 28 points per game.

Below in this story, we give all the info you need to know about how to view this game on CBS Sports Network.

Western Kentucky vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. South Florida Key Statistics (2022)

Western Kentucky South Florida 497.5 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.8 (79th) 383.9 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516.8 (129th) 145.1 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.9 (27th) 352.4 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.9 (108th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 32 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Austin Reed produced an impressive passing stat line with 4,748 passing yards (339.1 per game), a 64.6% completion percentage, 40 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also added 232 rushing yards on 90 carries with eight rushing TDs (averaging 16.6 rushing yards per game).

Davion Ervin-Poindexter racked up 526 rushing yards (37.6 per game) and three touchdowns last year.

Kye Robichaux put up 496 rushing yards on 73 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Malachi Corley picked up 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 141 times, and averaged 92.5 yards per game.

Daewood Davis tacked on 882 yards on 65 grabs with seven touchdowns. He was targeted 94 times, and averaged 63 receiving yards per game.

Jaylen Hall reeled in 67 passes on 112 targets for 867 yards and six touchdowns, compiling 61.9 receiving yards per game.

South Florida Stats Leaders (2022)

Gerry Bohanon passed for six touchdowns and six interceptions while collecting 1,070 yards by the end of last campaign (89.2 ypg). He also scored three touchdowns on 32.2 rushing yards per game.

Brian Battie averaged 98.8 rushing yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Xavier Weaver averaged 59.8 receiving yards and collected six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jimmy Horn Jr. averaged 45.9 receiving yards on 4.7 targets per game in 2022, scoring three touchdowns.

Sean Atkins hauled in 19 passes on his way to 238 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

