The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) host the FCS UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 50.5 points in the outing. An over/under of 55.5 is set for the contest.

Georgia was a handful for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 41.1 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 14.3 points allowed per game). UT Martin ranked 88th in total defense last year (407.5 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FCS with 442.5 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UT Martin vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

Georgia vs UT Martin Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -50.5 -115 -115 55.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on UT Martin vs. Georgia? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UT Martin Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin put together a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.

UT Martin and its opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 11 times last year.

UT Martin lost both games it played as an underdog last season.

Last season, UT Martin won seven of its 11 games, or 63.6%, when it was the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

Bet on UT Martin to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UT Martin Stats Leaders

In 11 games last season, Zak Wallace piled up 1,027 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 6 yards per carry.

Dresser Winn suited up for 11 games last year, and racked up 2,904 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 61% completion percentage.

When he wasn't moving the ball through the air, Winn ran for 7 yards (0.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Colton Dowell was an important part of the aerial attack last year, amassing 67 catches for 1,032 yards and six touchdowns.

Sam Franklin amassed 676 yards on the ground (61.5 per game) with eight touchdowns in 11 games.

Daylan Dotson was on the field for 11 games, amassing eight sacks to go with one TFL and eight tackles.

John Ford accumulated five sacks to go along with one TFL, 16 tackles, and one interception in 11 games.

With 17 tackles, one TFL, two sacks, and one interception, Robert Hicks was a key player last season on defense.

A significant player on defense, Deven Sims had one interception to go with 15 tackles, one TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.