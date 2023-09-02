On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Thomas Hatch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .232 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

O'Neill has recorded a hit in 38 of 60 games this year (63.3%), including eight multi-hit games (13.3%).

In 11.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

O'Neill has an RBI in 12 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 60 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .245 AVG .216 .339 OBP .290 .453 SLG .340 12 XBH 8 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 31/15 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings