The Rice Owls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Rice matchup.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Texas vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends

Texas went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

The Longhorns covered the spread when playing as at least 35.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Rice covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

Texas & Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 To Win the Big 12 -110 Bet $110 to win $100 Rice To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.