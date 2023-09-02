The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) play the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) in college football action at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas Tech vs. Wyoming? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. Wyoming?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 34, Wyoming 20

Texas Tech 34, Wyoming 20 Texas Tech was the moneyline favorite five total times last season. They finished 4-1 in those games.

The Red Raiders played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Wyoming was an underdog in eight games last season and won two (25%) of those contests.

The Cowboys had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +400 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Red Raiders an 84.6% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-13.5)



Texas Tech (-13.5) Against the spread, Texas Tech went 7-5-1 last year.

The Red Raiders did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or more last season.

Wyoming covered the spread six times in 13 games last season.

As 13.5-point underdogs or more, the Cowboys went 3-2 against the spread last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Texas Tech played 11 games with more than 50.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Texas Tech played in three games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 50.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 4.9 more points per game (55.4) a season ago than this game's total of 50.5 points.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.3 63.1 61.3 Implied Total AVG 35.2 36 34.3 ATS Record 7-5-1 5-2-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 6-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-0 2-4

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.7 45.9 45.5 Implied Total AVG 28.5 28.3 28.8 ATS Record 6-6-1 4-2-1 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 3-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 2-3 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.