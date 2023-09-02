The Southern Illinois Salukis (0-0) visit the Austin Peay Governors (0-0) at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Southern Illinois totaled 28.3 points per game on offense last season (54th in the FCS), and it ranked 59th defensively with 26.7 points allowed per game. Austin Peay was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both total offense (eighth-best with 471.6 yards per game) and total defense (12th-best with 318.2 yards allowed per game) this season.

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics (2022)

Southern Illinois Austin Peay 388.5 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.6 (25th) 343.5 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.2 (16th) 122.2 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.6 (9th) 266.4 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234 (43rd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (125th) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Nic Baker recorded 2,745 passing yards (249.5 per game), a 69% completion percentage, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Romeir Elliott picked up 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 22 catches for 191 yards.

Javon Williams Jr. put up 415 rushing yards on 121 carries and nine touchdowns last season. He also made a mark receiving with 28 catches for 245 yards.

In the previous season, D'Ante' Cox grabbed 46 passes (on 45 targets) for 696 yards (63.3 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Avante Cox amassed 613 yards on 45 grabs with eight touchdowns. He was targeted 139 times, and averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game.

Bryce Miller's stat line last season: 394 receiving yards, 37 catches, two touchdowns, on 35 targets.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders (2022)

Mike Diliello averaged 225.5 passing yards per outing and threw for 21 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 41.3 yards on the ground per game with eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Evans Jr. racked up six rushing touchdowns on 58.8 yards per game last season.

Last season Jevon Jackson rushed for 571 yards. He also scored four total touchdowns.

Drae McCray was targeted 7.6 times per game and collected 1,021 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

James Burns collected five touchdowns and had 475 receiving yards (43.2 ypg) in 2022.

Trey Goodman averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game on 3.2 targets per game a season ago.

