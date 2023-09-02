The No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Kansas State ranked 41st in the FBS with 418.8 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 63rd in total defense (375.1 yards allowed per contest). On offense, Southeast Missouri State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 10th-best in the FCS by putting up 468.2 yards per game. It ranked 59th on defense (367.2 yards allowed per game).

Southeast Missouri State vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Southeast Missouri State vs. Kansas State Key Statistics (2022)

Southeast Missouri State Kansas State 468.2 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.8 (29th) 367.2 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.1 (96th) 225.6 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (15th) 242.6 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.5 (92nd) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (13th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (13th)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders (2022)

Paxton DeLaurent threw for 2,684 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, accumulating three touchdowns while racking up 288 yards.

Geno Hess averaged 140.9 rushing yards and scored 21 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Shamenski Rucker rushed for 288 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Ryan Flournoy averaged 82 receiving yards and grabbed seven receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Johnny King caught 69 passes last season on his way to 797 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game on 4.5 targets per game a season ago.

Kansas State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Will Howard recorded 1,633 passing yards (116.6 per game), a 59.8% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Last year, Deuce Vaughn rushed for 1,558 yards on 293 attempts (111.3 yards per game) and scored nine times. Vaughn also collected 42 catches for 378 yards and three scores.

Adrian Martinez put up 627 rushing yards on 111 carries and 10 touchdowns last season.

Malik Knowles amassed 48 receptions for 725 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was targeted 77 times, and averaged 51.8 yards per game.

Phillip Brooks tacked on 587 yards on 45 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times, and averaged 41.9 receiving yards per game.

Kade Warner's stat line last season: 456 receiving yards, 46 catches, five touchdowns, on 74 targets.

