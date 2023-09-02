Paul Goldschmidt -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Thomas Hatch on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch

Thomas Hatch TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.456) and OPS (.821) this season.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 65.6% of his 131 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 45 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (57 of 131), with two or more runs 16 times (12.2%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 63 .281 AVG .271 .388 OBP .339 .473 SLG .439 25 XBH 23 12 HR 10 37 RBI 33 78/44 K/BB 55/26 6 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings