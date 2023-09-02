The Murray State Racers (0-0) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) meet at Roy Stewart Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

It was a rough season for Murray State, which ranked 17th-worst in total offense (303.3 yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (466.4 yards per game allowed) last year. Presbyterian was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 18th-worst with 305.6 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 67th in the FCS (387.5 yards allowed per game).

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Murray State vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics (2022)

Murray State Presbyterian 303.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.6 (106th) 466.4 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.5 (58th) 136.9 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.6 (123rd) 166.4 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.0 (60th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Murray State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jayden Stinson put up a passing stat line last year of 1,375 yards with a 49.2% completion rate (118-for-240), eight touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and an average of 125.0 yards per game.

Last season DaMonta Witherspoon took 146 rushing attempts for 580 yards (52.7 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Cortezz Jones put up 369 rushing yards on 72 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Taylor Shields collected 22 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns last season. He was targeted 35 times, and averaged 41.8 yards per game.

DeQuan Dallas also impressed receiving last year. He collected 40 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 64 times.

LaMartez Brooks reeled in 29 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 28.3 yards per game last season.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders (2022)

Nate Hayden connected on 56.1% of his passes and threw for 1,287 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Delvecchio Powell II averaged 37.3 rushing yards per game and scored one rushing touchdown. Powell complemented his rushing performance with 1.9 receptions per game to average 20.9 receiving yards.

Mikal Stanley rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Dominic Kibby averaged 72.0 receiving yards and collected seven receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jalen Jones caught 35 passes last season on his way to 491 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry averaged 27.2 receiving yards per game on three targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Murray State or Presbyterian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.