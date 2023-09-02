Kentucky vs. Ball State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Ball State Cardinals (0-0) will look to upset the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 26.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Ball State matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Kentucky vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-26.5)
|49.5
|-5000
|+1350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-26.5)
|49
|-3600
|+1500
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-26.5)
|48.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-5000
|+1450
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Kentucky (-26)
|-
|-4000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Kentucky vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Kentucky went 8-5-0 ATS last season.
- The Wildcats covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites.
- Ball State compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Cardinals were an underdog by 26.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.