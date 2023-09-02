The Ball State Cardinals (0-0) will look to upset the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 26.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Ball State matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Kentucky went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

The Wildcats covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites.

Ball State compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Cardinals were an underdog by 26.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

