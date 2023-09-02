The Ball State Cardinals (0-0) visit the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Kentucky struggled on offense last season, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS (20.4 points per game). However, it ranked 11th-best on the other side of the ball, giving up only 19.2 points per game. Ball State totaled 23.3 points per game on offense last year (99th in the FBS), and it allowed 26.9 points per game (70th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Ball State Key Statistics (2022)

Kentucky Ball State 324.7 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.1 (82nd) 311.4 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (62nd) 116.2 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.8 (59th) 208.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.3 (72nd) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Will Levis' previous season stat line: 2,406 passing yards (185.1 per game), 185-for-283 (65.4%), 19 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. churned out 904 rushing yards (69.5 per game) and six touchdowns last year.

Jutahn McClain churned out 278 yards on 59 carries (21.4 yards per game) last year.

Barion Brown picked up 50 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 81 times, and averaged 48.3 yards per game.

Dane Key produced last year, grabbing 37 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns. He collected 39.9 receiving yards per game.

Tayvion Robinson hauled in 40 passes on 52 targets for 497 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 38.2 receiving yards per game.

Ball State Stats Leaders (2022)

John Paddock threw for 2,693 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Carson Steele averaged 132.6 rushing yards and accumulated 14 rushing touchdowns.

Vaughn Pemberton ran for 133 yards a year ago.

Jayshon Jackson averaged 69.1 receiving yards and collected three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Brady Hunt collected five touchdowns and had 498 receiving yards (41.5 ypg) in 2022.

Yo'Heinz Tyler grabbed 48 passes on his way to 420 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

