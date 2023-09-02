Our computer model predicts the Kentucky Wildcats will defeat the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kroger Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Kentucky vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Kentucky vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ball State (+25.5) Under (49.5) Kentucky 33, Ball State 13

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 SEC Predictions

Kentucky Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats a 98.0% chance to win.

The Wildcats compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Kentucky had one win ATS (1-1) as a 25.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Last season, just one Wildcats game went over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 49.5 points, 1.0 higher than the average total in Kentucky games last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Ball State Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 6.9% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

Ball State didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 25.5-point or more underdogs last season.

A total of three of Cardinals games last season hit the over.

The average total points scored in Ball State games last year (49.5) is 7.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Cardinals 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 20.4 19.2 24.1 16.3 18 24.8 Ball State 23.3 26.9 27.3 24.7 19.2 29.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.