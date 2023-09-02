The Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) and Ball State Cardinals (0-0) will battle at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Kentucky vs. Ball State?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Kentucky 33, Ball State 13
  • Kentucky won 66.7% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).
  • The Wildcats played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
  • Ball State won three of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.
  • The Cardinals played as an underdog of +1350 or more once last season and lost that game.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Ball State (+26.5)
  • Kentucky's record against the spread last season was 8-5-0.
  • The Wildcats had one win ATS (1-1) as a 26.5-point favorite or greater last season.
  • Ball State posted a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Cardinals had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 26.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (49.5)
  • Kentucky played three games with over 49.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • Kentucky played in five games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 49.5 points.
  • Kentucky and Ball State combined to average 5.8 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 49.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Kentucky

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.5 46.7 52.4
Implied Total AVG 29.9 30.3 29
ATS Record 8-5-0 5-4-0 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-12-0 1-8-0 0-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 1-2 2-2

Ball State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.9 54.3 59.6
Implied Total AVG 33.8 31.2 36.3
ATS Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-9-0 2-4-0 1-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 1-2 2-4

