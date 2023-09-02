The Kansas City Chiefs at the moment have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -200

-200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

The Chiefs and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Kansas City owned the 11th-ranked defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

At home last year, the Chiefs were 7-1. Away, they were 7-2.

As underdogs, Kansas City had only one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, catching 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Nick Bolton collected 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 3 September 24 Bears - +6000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +4500 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +4500 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1100 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

