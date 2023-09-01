The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .253.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 72nd in slugging.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 12 games this season (10.8%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 34 games this season (30.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.1%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .259 AVG .247 .344 OBP .351 .435 SLG .438 20 XBH 21 7 HR 8 25 RBI 29 49/21 K/BB 54/24 5 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings