Today, the slate at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the US Open consists of eight matches in the round of 32, including a matchup between Tommy Paul (No. 14 ranking) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 21).

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: September 1

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 1

Match Round Match Time Tommy Paul vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Round of 32 12:00 PM ET Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev Round of 32 12:15 PM ET Adrian Mannarino vs. Frances Tiafoe Round of 32 1:30 PM ET Zhizhen Zhang vs. Rinky Hijikata Round of 32 1:45 PM ET Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Benjamin Bonzi Round of 32 2:15 PM ET Borna Gojo vs. Jiri Vesely Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Jakub Mensik vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 32 7:00 PM ET Laslo Djere vs. Novak Djokovic Round of 32 8:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Paul vs. Davidovich Fokina

The 26-year-old Paul is 33-19 this year, and still looking for his first tournament victory.

Davidovich Fokina, who holds a 27-21 record in 21 tournaments this year, has yet to claim a tournament win.

Paul has played 52 matches this year (across all court types), and 26.8 games per match.

In his 31 matches on hard courts this year, Paul has played an average of 26.1 games.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Paul has won 80.3% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.

Davidovich Fokina is averaging 24.5 games per match through his 48 matches played this year across all court types, with a 52.6% game winning percentage.

On hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has played 26 matches (averaging 22.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set).

Davidovich Fokina is 450-for-586 in service games (a winning percentage of 76.8%) and 168-for-589 in return games (28.5%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Alexander Zverev Daniel Altmaier 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Jannik Sinner Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 64 Jack Draper Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4, 7-5 Round of 64 Michael Mmoh John Isner 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 64 Grigor Dimitrov Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 Round of 64 Arthur Rinderknech Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 5-3 Round of 64 Matteo Arnaldi Arthur Fils 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 Round of 64 Alex de Minaur Yibing Wu 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 Round of 64 Stan Wawrinka Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 64 Cameron Norrie Yu Hsiou Hsu 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 64 Nicolas Jarry Alex Michelsen 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Andrey Rublev Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 Round of 64 Daniel Evans Botic Van de Zandschulp 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Sebastian Baez Felipe Alves 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 64 Carlos Alcaraz Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 Round of 64 Daniil Medvedev Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 Round of 64

