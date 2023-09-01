Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|49.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Louisville (-7.5)
|49.5
|-285
|+230
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|49.5
|-310
|+245
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+225
|-278
|Tipico
|Louisville (-7.5)
|-
|-290
|+230
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Louisville covered eight times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- The Cardinals covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- Georgia Tech compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.
- The Yellow Jackets were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the ACC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
