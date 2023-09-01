Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points in the game. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-298
|+240
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-295
|+235
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+225
|-278
|Tipico
|Louisville (-7.5)
|-
|-300
|+240
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Louisville put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- The Cardinals were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Georgia Tech put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Yellow Jackets were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the ACC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
