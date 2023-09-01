Our projection model predicts the Louisville Cardinals will take down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, September 1 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Louisville vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Under (49.5) Louisville 30, Georgia Tech 16

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals covered eight times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Louisville had one win ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Cardinals games hit the over four out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Louisville games last season was 52.5, 3.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Yellow Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.

The Yellow Jackets won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

Georgia Tech went 4-3 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last year.

Yellow Jackets games went over the point total four out of 12 times last year.

The average total points scored in Georgia Tech games last year (49.5) is 2.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Yellow Jackets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 26.9 19.2 33.8 14.8 20.5 25.5 Georgia Tech 17.2 28.4 16.2 26 19.2 28.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.