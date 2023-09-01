Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Friday, September 1
Our projection model predicts the Louisville Cardinals will take down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, September 1 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Louisville (-7.5)
|Under (49.5)
|Louisville 30, Georgia Tech 16
Week 1 ACC Predictions
Louisville Betting Info (2022)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 75.0% chance to win.
- The Cardinals compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- Louisville won once ATS (1-1) when favored by 7.5 points or more last season.
- Cardinals games hit the over four out of 13 times last season.
- The point total average for Louisville games last season was 52.5, three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Georgia Tech Betting Info (2022)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 29.4% chance to win.
- The Yellow Jackets went 6-6-0 ATS last season.
- As 7.5-point underdogs or greater, Georgia Tech went 4-3 against the spread last year.
- In Yellow Jackets games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.
- Last season, Georgia Tech's games resulted in an average scoring total of 52.3, which is 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Cardinals vs. Yellow Jackets 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Louisville
|26.9
|19.2
|33.8
|14.8
|20.5
|25.5
|Georgia Tech
|17.2
|28.4
|16.2
|26
|19.2
|28.3
