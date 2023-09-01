Which team is going to come out on top on Friday, September 1, when the Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cardinals. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Louisville vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Under (49.5) Louisville 30 Georgia Tech 16

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 75.0% chance to win.

The Cardinals covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

Louisville won once ATS (1-1) when favored by 7.5 points or more last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Louisville games last season was 52.5, three more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets put together a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 7.5 points or more, Georgia Tech went 4-3 last year.

Last year, four Yellow Jackets games went over the point total.

The average total for Georgia Tech's games last season was 52.3 points, 2.8 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Yellow Jackets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 26.9 19.2 33.8 14.8 20.5 25.5 Georgia Tech 17.2 28.4 16.2 26 19.2 28.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.