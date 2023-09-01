Friday, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Keller, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 16, when he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .283 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (59 of 89), with more than one hit 25 times (28.1%).
  • He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Nootbaar has driven home a run in 31 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in 45 games this season (50.6%), including 11 multi-run games (12.4%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.261 AVG .304
.361 OBP .403
.404 SLG .506
11 XBH 21
6 HR 6
18 RBI 21
33/27 K/BB 43/27
3 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Keller (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw eight scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 34th, 1.253 WHIP ranks 34th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th.
