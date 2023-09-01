Friday, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Keller, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 16, when he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .283 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 54 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (59 of 89), with more than one hit 25 times (28.1%).

He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has driven home a run in 31 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games.

He has scored in 45 games this season (50.6%), including 11 multi-run games (12.4%).

Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .261 AVG .304 .361 OBP .403 .404 SLG .506 11 XBH 21 6 HR 6 18 RBI 21 33/27 K/BB 43/27 3 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings