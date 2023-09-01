The Indiana Fever (11-24) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Dallas Wings (19-16) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

The matchup has no line set.

Fever vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Fever vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 86 Fever 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 168.1

Fever vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Indiana's record against the spread is 18-15-0.

Indiana has seen 16 of its 34 games go over the point total.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's defense ranks second-worst in the WNBA with 84.7 points allowed per game, but their offense has provided a lift, scoring 80.8 points per game (sixth-ranked in league).

Indiana is pulling down 34.2 boards per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and it has ceded only 32.1 rebounds per game (best).

It's been rough sledding for the Fever in terms of turnovers, as they are averaging 14.0 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA) and forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (third-worst).

While the Fever are in the bottom five in the WNBA in threes per game with 6.5 (second-worst), they rank seventh in the league with a 33.4% three-point percentage.

In terms of three-pointers, the Fever's defense is coming up short, as they rank second-worst in the league in treys allowed (8.5 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.5%).

This year, Indiana has taken 71.3% two-pointers, accounting for 78.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 28.7% threes (21.7% of the team's baskets).

