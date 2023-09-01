Bryan Reynolds and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Friday (at 8:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 136 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .276/.323/.491 slash line on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.368/.460 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Keller Stats

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (11-8) for his 28th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 25 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Twins Aug. 19 6.0 7 2 2 12 1 vs. Reds Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 1 7 3 vs. Braves Aug. 8 5.0 9 3 3 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 5.0 9 8 8 5 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 125 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.326/.467 so far this season.

Reynolds has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .269/.310/.442 on the season.

Hayes brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Aug. 28 4-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

