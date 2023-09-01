Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Mitch Keller, who gets the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 181 home runs.

St. Louis ranks ninth in the majors with a .427 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a 7.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.453 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson (5-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Hudson will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Phillies L 12-1 Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Bailey Falter 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson - 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Miles Mikolas Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Max Fried

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.