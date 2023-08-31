Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Utah vs. Florida Game – Thursday, August 31
The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) and Florida Gators (0-0) will clash at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Utah vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
When and Where is Utah vs. Florida?
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Utah 35, Florida 23
- Utah finished with a 7-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70% of those games).
- The Utes won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year.
- Last season, Florida was the underdog six times and won two of those games.
- The Gators did not win as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline last season in four games with those odds or longer.
- The Utes have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Utah (-4.5)
- Utah's record against the spread last year was 8-6-0.
- The Utes had an ATS record of 7-1 as 4.5-point favorites or more last year.
- Florida had seven wins in 13 games against the spread last year.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater, the Gators went 3-1 last year.
Parlay your bets together on the Utah vs. Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Utah played 11 games with over 44.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.
- Utah played in nine games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 44.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 23.6 more points per game (68.1) a season ago than this game's total of 44.5 points.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Utah
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.8
|57.5
|58.1
|Implied Total AVG
|35.6
|37.7
|33.6
|ATS Record
|8-6-0
|5-2-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|4-3-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|5-0
|2-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
Florida
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.8
|56.7
|56.8
|Implied Total AVG
|34.2
|34.4
|34
|ATS Record
|7-6-0
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-0
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-3
|4-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-0
|1-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.