Taylor Motter vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Taylor Motter (.174 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is batting .178 with three doubles and five walks.
- In 11 of 27 games this season (40.7%), Motter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (11.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Padres
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.205
|AVG
|.147
|.244
|OBP
|.216
|.256
|SLG
|.176
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|14/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 26th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 5.28 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.28 ERA ranks 51st, 1.489 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
