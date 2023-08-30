On Wednesday, Taylor Motter (.174 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is batting .178 with three doubles and five walks.

In 11 of 27 games this season (40.7%), Motter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.

Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (11.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Padres

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .205 AVG .147 .244 OBP .216 .256 SLG .176 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 14/2 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings